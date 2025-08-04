Liverpool prioritising transfer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer

Liverpool have revamped their defence this summer by signing Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, but it is fair to say that they are still understaffed at the back, especially in the central positions.

Jarell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen, whereas Joe Gomez’s inconsistencies have made him a fairly unreliable option, thereby leaving Arne Slot with only Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk at his disposal.

For all the money they have spent on rebuilding their offensive department, which could be further bolstered by Alexander Isak’s arrival from Newcastle United, it is imperative that the Reds sign at least one centre back this summer to add to their depth.

TEAMtalk has reported that Liverpool are prioritising a transfer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is in the last year of his contract at Selhurst Park and could be available for £45 million.

Arne Slot is ‘very much keen’ on the English international, the source has added, with the player also shutting the door on a contract renewal with the Eagles and keen on joining a side with an exciting sporting project.

Guehi transfer may happen soon

Marc Guehi’s transfer to Liverpool might only be a matter of time as Chelsea seem to have cooled interest in him in recent weeks and might entirely look away from their academy product having signed Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam.

That being said, Liverpool will be able to attract Guehi with a nicely rebuilt squad in the ongoing transfer window whereas their credentials as defending Premier League champions would also be compelling enough for the 25-year-old to join.

While Arne Slot might continue to deploy his preferred pairing of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in the heart of his back four, Guehi’s early chances for the club could come in the cup competitions more often than not.

In the longer run, he would be a terrific option to replace Van Dijk, who is on the wrong side of his 30s and could very possibly see his time at Anfield come to an end when his contract expires in 2027.