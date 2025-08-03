Which Premier League contender has bought in the most goals and assists so far?

It’s been a busy summer transfer window for Premier League clubs, with plenty of comings and goings. Eye-watering amounts of money have been spent, as per usual, and the business isn’t done yet.

As everyone tries to make sense of all the changes, fans, pundits and punters alike are assessing the impact of these new signings on what may or may not transpire this coming Premier League season. Which players will have the greatest impact for their new clubs, which players will turn out to be big-money flops, and who will end up being the smartest soccer picks for the new campaign. It’s an inexact science, of course, but here we attempt to make logic of it all by assessing the most tangible of metrics – goals and assists. Quite simply, which club has brought in the most so far? Here we look at the firepower brought in by some of the main title contenders for the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal – 68 (53 goals and 15 assists)

Arsenal have gone big in this transfer window so far, with a couple of eye-catching signings, including Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Noni Madueke from rivals Chelsea. But it is the Gunners finally securing a top striker target that has got fans excited for a genuine title push, and indeed, Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival from Sporting has catapulted the North London club up this particular list. A combined 53 goals and 15 assists brought in this summer through four players (those three aforementioned as well as Christian Norgaard) is spearheaded by the 39 goals and seven assists alone contributed by former Coventry striker Gyokeres. If he brings similar numbers to the Premier League, Arsenal could well be celebrating their first title in two long decades.

Liverpool – 62 (32 goals and 30 assists)

Reigning champions Liverpool are not resting on their laurels and have gone bigger than they ever have before in the summer transfer window. The club have broken their transfer record by bringing in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and have brought in more goals in the shape of exciting French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. The full-back positions have been boosted by the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, with those four players bringing in a combined 32 goals and 30 assists from their respective league campaigns last time round. Those numbers are spread around too, meaning that, perhaps even more than last season, the Reds have goal and assist threats from every area of the pitch. An unsettling thought for rivals.

Manchester United – 48 (35 goals and 13 assists)

United were of course a long long way off a title challenge last season, but this will be Ruben Amorim’s first full campaign in charge and expectations will have been elevated by some eye-catching forward signings in the shape of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for big money. The huge benefit to United here, of course, is the fact that these two players contributed a combined 35 Premier League goals last season, adding a further 13 assists between them. That kind of domestic experience could be worth its weight in goal to the Old Trafford club, and surely a better campaign awaits.

Manchester City – 45 (23 goals and 22 assists)

City had already spearheaded a rebuild under Pep Guardiola by bringing in a handful of exciting players during the January transfer window, players that will benefit from the settling in period that the last campaign afforded them. But judging only summer recruits, City have added Rayan Ait-Nouri (four goals and seven assists), Rayan Cherki (eight goals and 11 assists), Tijjani Reijnders (10 goals and four assists) and young Rosenborg prospect Sverre Nypan (one goal). That’s a total of 23 goals and 22 assists to an already pretty formidable line-up. Can some of those attacking players take the pressure off Erling Haaland in the goalscoring stakes?

Chelsea – 41 (30 goals and 11 assists)

As usual, things have been far from quiet at Stamford Bridge on the transfer front, with more new arrivals expected in London over the course of the summer. But at time of writing, Chelsea have already added Liam Delap from Ipswich (12 goals and two assists), Joao Pedro from Brighton (10 goals and six assists) and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund (eight goals and three assists). Add in a collection of exciting youngster such as Estevao, Dario Essugo and Kendry Paez and Chelsea look as stocked as ever to take on multiple competitions in the upcoming season.