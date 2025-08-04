Everton agree deal to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea

Everton have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on a permanent basis, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old reunited with Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge last summer after their time together at Leicester City, but he struggled to cement a regular spot in Chelsea’s starting XI, making just two Premier League starts in his first season.

While he featured prominently in the club’s Europa Conference League-winning run, Chelsea have opted to move him on following the arrival of Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essugo and the return of Andrey Santos from a highly impressive loan stint at Strasbourg.

Merseyside now appears to be his next destination, as Fabrizio Romano claims that Everton have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the permanent signing of Dewsbury-Hall this summer.

The transfer expert adds that the total package of the deal is around £28-29m, including add-ons, with the fixed fee being in excess of £25m.

The Toffee have also agreed personal terms with the Englishman, according to Romano, so a medical is expected imminently, with other formalities to follow as the midfielder makes the switch in search of game time.

Depth

David Moyes has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad this summer, and bringing in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would inject both depth and technical quality into Everton’s midfield.

The Scottish manager started Tim Iroegbunam and Idrissa Gueye in central midfield during Sunday night’s clash with Manchester United, while James Garner—another midfield option—was deployed out wide, so it’s no surprise the club have accelerated efforts to add a new midfielder after their lack of depth was exposed in the 2-2 draw against the Red Devils.

Although he played an important role in Chelsea’s victorious Europa Conference League journey — netting four goals in 13 games — Dewsbury-Hall found it challenging to break into the Premier League XI, falling behind Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez in the pecking order.

The midfielder featured just twice from the start in the league and clocked a mere 256 minutes across 13 appearances.

However, what will most appeal to Moyes is Dewsbury-Hall’s output during Leicester’s promotion-winning 2023/24 campaign. The dynamic midfielder contributed 12 goals and 14 assists—an attacking return from central areas that would help fill the void left by Abdoulaye Doucoure.