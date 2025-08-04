Everton submit improved proposal to sign Tyler Dibling

Everton have submitted an improved proposal to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

After purchasing Thierno Barry and Mark Travers, the Toffees are close to sealing a deal to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea.

They also want to reinforce the wide forward position and initially attempted to buy Malick Fofana from Olympique Lyonnais. They even reached advanced negotiations with the French club over this deal.

However, the player prefers a move to a Champions League team. Therefore, the Merseyside club have decided to shift focus to alternative options and identified Assane Diao and Takefusa Kubo as serious targets.

They even held talks to learn about the details of signing either of them, but haven’t decided to make a move. Now, they are looking to buy Southampton youngster Dibling.

The Toffees launched a bid worth around £27m to sign him, but the Saints rejected the offer. Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein reports that having seen the previous offer turned down, Everton have submitted an improved proposal worth around £40m, including bonuses, to seal the deal, but Southampton want more to let him leave.

It has previously been reported that Southampton want at least £48m for the 19-year-old, with his existing deal set to run until 2027. Ornstein says that Dibling is ‘keen’ on leaving St Mary’s Stadium to return to the Premier League.

Dibling to Everton

Dibling impressed with his exciting performances in the Premier League last term, but struggled to continue the momentum as the campaign went on. In the end, the forward failed to help his side survive relegation.

Nevertheless, it is apparent that he possesses high potential and even previously attracted the attention of big clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

Dibling is a left-footed right-sided forward and is also efficient centrally. Although he is still very young, he can make driving runs from the deep. This attribute is likely to become a lethal weapon for him as he grows old and develops physically.

Therefore, although Dibling would be an expensive acquisition for Everton, he would be a great addition should they eventually manage to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the end of this transfer window.