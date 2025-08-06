Liverpool showing interest in Juventus’ Douglas Luiz

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have been active during the summer, and have already made four major purchases in Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

They are likely to extend the spending spree in the coming weeks. It is an open secret that Liverpool want to sign Alexander Isak, but a deal could depend on Newcastle United finding a replacement.

It seems Arne Slot also wants to strengthen his midfield as Caught Offside now reveal that the Reds are also exploring a deal for Luiz, who has his sights on a Premier League return.

Nottingham Forest were leading the race, but nothing has been agreed yet. Liverpool are lurking in the background and could capitalise and bring the Brazilian to Anfield in the coming days.

Premier League proven

Luiz had a fabulous final season at Aston Villa in 2023/24, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions. He was one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League, but the Midlands outfit opted to sell him to stay within the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

His £42 million move to Juventus seems a good decision at that time. Villa avoided selling him to a direct league rival while Luiz was also tempted by a new challenge at the Bianconeri. However, his time at the Turin giants has been forgettable, having failed to establish himself as a starter.

Luiz has decided to pursue a return to the English top-flight and a move to Anfield would be difficult to turn down. He may not be a guaranteed starter from the off, but he could convince manager Arne Slot into rewarded him with more minutes if he can replicate his league form from his Villa days.

The 27-year-old can play as a holding, central or attacking midfielder. He would be a good option for rotation. Slot had an overdependence on Alexis MacAllister and Ryan Gravenberch last term and the duo were injury-free. However, he may want to lessen the workload on the duo at times.

Liverpool could seek to negotiate a cut-price transfer for Luiz. They could also propose a loan deal with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. In that way, the Reds can assess whether Luiz is capable of finding his feet in the Premier League on his return.