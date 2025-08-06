Chelsea set to ‘move forward’ to complete Alejandro Garnacho swoop

Chelsea are looking to accelerate efforts to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to Uriel Lugt.

Despite being a regular under Ruben Amorim last season, the Argentina international cast doubts over his future when he openly criticised the manager for starting him on the bench in the Europa League final.

Having been omitted from United’s pre-season tour of the United States, Garnacho’s exit seems inevitable, though a deal has yet to be finalised.

Chelsea remain keen admirers, with the winger high on their radar amid a major summer overhaul of their attacking ranks that has already welcomed several new arrivals and could see more incoming.

The Blues now appear to be accelerating efforts to sign him, as Lugt claims that the West London club are looking to ‘move forward’ in their efforts to sign the Argentine forward this summer.

The Argentine journalist adds that the Blues are currently in talks with Garnacho’s entourage, and more discussions have been scheduled to take place this week.

In a boost to Chelsea’s pursuit of the winger, the Argentina international is keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge, according to the report, and this could help drive down United’s demand below his £39m Transfermarkt valuation.

Depth

Garnacho’s potential switch to Stamford Bridge has sparked mixed reactions among the Chelsea faithful. While some fans are thrilled by the idea of the Argentine lighting up the left flank in blue, others remain sceptical, pointing to an already congested forward line and questioning whether he’s the ideal addition to strengthen that area.

Still, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic. The winger has already racked up 100 league appearances before turning 21—a remarkable milestone that underlines both his consistency and the key role he’s played at United.

Moreover, Garnacho’s versatility and playing style appear well-suited to Enzo Maresca’s attacking philosophy, depending on the tactical direction the manager takes. The 21-year-old thrives on being direct, constantly taking on defenders — a trait that could inject much-needed urgency into Chelsea’s attack.

However, while Chelsea already boast a plethora of options on the left wing, the move appears ideal, offering added competition and depth as they prepare for both European and domestic campaigns, especially in the event of injuries.