Tottenham remain interested in signing Arsenal target Eze

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Arsenal target and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Lilywhites initially attempted to reinforce the CAM position by signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, but the move eventually didn’t come to fruition.

Now, the need to add a new creative player has increased following James Maddison’s recent injury. After joining Spurs from Leicester City, the Englishman started his life promisingly, but has continued to struggle with fitness problems.

Ange Postecoglou deployed Dejan Kulusevski in the No.10 position last term, while Thomas Frank has deployed different players in this area during the pre-season.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Tottenham hold an interest in Eze for the CAM position, but it would be a difficult deal to pull off as Crystal Palace are reluctant to part ways with their star man unless his release clause is met.

Moreover, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move and are reportedly in pole position to sign Eze. So, although Tottenham want a new creative midfielder, they are exploring other options over signing the 27-year-old.

Eze to Tottenham

Eze plays as a left CAM in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation, while he played on the left flank for England in the European Championship last summer. Furthermore, Roy Hodgson previously deployed him as a box-to-box midfielder in a midfield three.

The former QPR star is a technically gifted player and is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders. Moreover, he is excellent at taking set pieces and can finish off his opportunities.

Eze would be a great coup for Spurs should they purchase him. He has a £68m release clause, and his existing deal is set to run until 2027.

It is going to be interesting to see who the North London club eventually opt to sign him to strengthen the attacking midfield position before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, after appointing Frank as the new manager, Tottenham have signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, and he is comfortable centrally, although he is a winger by trait.

On the other hand, they have reinforced the engine room by signing João Palhinha from Bayern Munich on a loan deal. The Lilywhites have an option to make the move permanent next summer.