Man Utd close to finalising a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are reportedly close to finalising a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League and missing out on European football, it was widely reported that the Red Devils have a limited budget this summer and they need to raise funds by selling stars to add reinforcements.

However, recent developments suggest a different reality, as after spending around £130m to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Man Utd are prepared to spend big to sign a new striker. They are even doing this without any sale, and Marcus Rashford has only left the club on a loan deal.

Having reinforced the two wide forward positions, Ruben Amorim has prioritised purchasing a new striker before the start of the new campaign, and after being linked with numerous names, they decided to go for Sesko.

Newcastle United were also keen on signing him as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who has made it clear that he wants to leave to join Liverpool.

On The Athletic, Ornstein reports that Newcastle agreed on a £74m[€85m] deal, including bonuses, with Leipzig to buy the player. However, the player has refused to join the Magpies as he favours a move to Old Trafford. He has even agreed on personal terms with United until 2030.

Sesko to Man Utd

United submitted a formal proposal worth similar to Newcastle’s bid to sign the player yesterday, and are now close to finalising the move. Full agreement with Leipzig hasn’t been reached yet, but talks are advancing towards a conclusion.

Man Utd currently have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as the centre-forward options, but the Dane displayed disappointing performances last term. On the other hand, the Dutchman struggled in his debut campaign in the Premier League. It has been reported that United are ready to let Hojlund leave after finalising the Sesko deal.

The Slovenian is 6ft 5in tall and excellent in the air. Not many strikers in modern football are strong in this department, while Mbeumo provided the most crosses in the Premier League last campaign. Therefore, this match-up has the potential to be deadly.

The 22-year-old netted 21 goals and registered six assists last term. Now, it is going to be interesting to see how he can translate his best attributes in the Premier League.