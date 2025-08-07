Everton ‘open talks’ with Man City to sign Jack Grealish

Everton have opened talks with Manchester City over the possibility of signing Jack Grealish this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Grealish has struggled to replicate the dazzling form he showcased at Aston Villa — the very displays that once made him one of the most sought-after talents in Europe.

Since joining Pep Guardiola’s City, his role has notably changed, with the 29-year-old now predominantly deployed on the left flank — a stark contrast to the freer, more central attacking role he excelled in at Villa Park.

With an eye on earning a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, the Birmingham-born forward will be eager to rediscover his best form — potentially at a new club, with Everton now keen on signing him.

As per Ornstein, the Toffees have made an ‘approach’ to City to open talks over the possible transfer of the England international to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

Grealish currently earns a sky-high £300k-per-week salary, which would be difficult for Everton to match. Hence, the transfer expert notes that the Merseyside club are proposing a season-long loan deal to sign him this summer.

The deal is expected to be complex and is far from guaranteed, though discussions are ongoing over the transfer of the Englishman, according to Ornstein.

Grealish to Everton

Grealish registered three goals and five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions last season. He has also lost his place in the England squad amid his struggles and has yet to earn a call-up under new Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel, with his last involvement coming in October last year.

Given his contributions during City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022–23 — where he made 50 appearances and started every knockout tie, including the Champions League final — a consistent run of games could help him rediscover his best form.

Operating in a more central, freer role, similar to his days at Villa Park, might be key to unlocking his full potential again.

David Moyes would undoubtedly relish the chance to utilise Grealish in his preferred attacking midfield position if he joined Everton, although the complexities surrounding his wages and the broader financial package make the deal difficult to complete.

Everton will hope to have the best available players in place when they travel to Elland Road to face newly promoted Leeds United on August 16 as they look to start the new season on a high.