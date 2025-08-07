Man Utd battling with PL rivals to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Premier League rivals over a deal to sign PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite finishing 15th in the Premier League last campaign, the Red Devils are looking to make ambitious acquisitions this summer to hand Ruben Amorim the necessary tools to turn the situation around next term.

After purchasing Premier League-proven players like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, United are close to finalising a deal for Benjamin Sesko, who is considered one of the most talented young strikers in the world.

Moreover, Amorim wants a new dynamic midfielder to implement his high-intensity style of football. Man Utd have identified Carlos Baleba of Brighton as a serious option and have already held talks with the player and the Seagulls over this deal.

Now, Fichajes state that following Andre Onana’s inconsistent performances, Man Utd are planning to upgrade the goalkeeper position and have earmarked Donnarumma as a serious option.

The Italian has entered the final year of his current contract, and PSG want to hand him a new bonus-based deal. But the player’s representatives aren’t happy with the proposal as they believe Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his salary should reflect that.

Donnarumma to Man Utd

Les Parisiens are already closing in on a deal to sign Lucas Chevalier to replace the former AC Milan star and are open to cashing-in on the Italian to avoid losing him for free next year.

Man Utd are looking to purchase the 26-year-old by taking advantage of this situation. However, sealing the deal won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Manchester City and Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him.

Although Chelsea are well-stocked in their goalkeeping department, none have managed to showcase consistency. Therefore, Enzo Maresca is seemingly willing a buy a top-class option to close the gap with Liverpool.

On the other hand, Man City recently decided to bring James Trafford back, so it would be a huge surprise to see them signing another goalkeeper this summer.

Donnarumma is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the world and showcased his qualities in the Champions League last campaign, helping PSG win the competition. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club eventually opt to secure his service.