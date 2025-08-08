Tottenham Hotspur battling Arsenal for Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur have some more room for signings in their offensive department and Thomas Frank is expected to add vital depth with the team set to participate in the Champions League as well this season.

Caught Offside has reported that Spurs are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz. The player has also been of interest to Arsenal in recent times with Mikel Arteta keen on adding another versatile forward to his ranks.

Brahim Diaz has been a handy player for Los Blancos off the bench in the last few seasons. He has won a number of titles with them, including the Champions League, in addition to the Premier League with Manchester City.

The Moroccan international can play on both wings, down the middle and as an attacking midfielder, so his versatility is particularly important although much of his career has been as a second fiddle option.

Brahim could leave late in August

A transfer for Brahim Diaz could be possible at the backend of August depending on where he stands in Xabi Alonso’s plans at Real Madrid in the initial few weeks of the 2025/26 campaign.

Xabi Alonso is expected to use only two attackers with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior being the obvious picks to start, while the likes of Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Endrick, Gonzalo Garcia and Rodrygo Goes will fight for minutes off the bench.

It remains to be seen how much prominence the former Bayer Leverkusen boss is willing to give to Diaz, a factor which could cast the die on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Diaz is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt so he could be a relatively cost-effective signing for either Arsenal or Tottenham if either club is able to sign him.

The Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta has already worked with the player at Manchester City, so they may have an edge in the race for him.