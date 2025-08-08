Chelsea open ‘initial talks’ to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea have opened talks to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea are short of left-wing options following the return of Jason Sancho to his parent club after Chelsea decided against triggering his obligation to buy clause while Noni Madueke has joined Arsenal.

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk is also unavailable after being charged by the FA for an anti-doping violation, while Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda will not arrive until next summer, 2026.

Although youngster Tyrique George is still at the club and has shown promise, he’s inexperienced, and a possible loan move in search of game time could be on the cards this summer.

Hence, Chelsea have now earmarked Garnacho as their prime target to bolster the left-wing position, with talks now looking to accelerate to sign the winger.

According to Ben Jacobs, the West Londoners have opened initial talks with Man Utd over the possible transfer of Garnacho this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to sell him and are demanding a fee in excess of £50m to sanction his departure, as per the report.

However, the transfer expert adds that Chelsea are optimistic the valuation will drop as United now need to sell players to balance their books following United’s successful signing of Benjamin Sesko.

Garnacho to Chelsea

While the Blues will need to negotiate a deal with Man United, sorting out personal terms with Garnacho might not be a problem, as Jacobs reports that the Argentina international is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have, in typical fashion, been highly active in the transfer window, with Maresca intent on strengthening his forward line ahead of the new campaign.

The club has already secured the arrivals of Liam Delap, João Pedro, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, while Estêvão has now completed his move to London — yet further signings remain anticipated.

Xavi Simons is also said to be among the hierarchy’s prime objectives, and Garnacho stands out as an intriguing candidate to enhance Maresca’s offensive unit, potentially giving the Blues one of the most formidable attacking depths in the division.

Chelsea will open their pre-season schedule on Friday with a clash against Bayer Leverkusen, followed by a clash against AC Milan on Sunday, before turning their attention to the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.