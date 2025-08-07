Man Utd agree deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to sign RB Leipzig’s centre-forward Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The agreement ends weeks of intense negotiation and a bidding war with Newcastle United after the Slovenian forward indicated his preference for the Red Devils. United were believed to have matched the Magpies’ offer, which now appears to be deemed sufficient according to recent reports.

As per Romano, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Leipzig over the permanent transfer of Sesko to Old Trafford this summer.

Ruben Amorim has now been handed a much-needed prolific forward, as the transfer expert claims that the deal for Sesko is worth £65m plus £7.3m in add-ons.

The 6ft 5in hitman has agreed to a five-year contract at the club after making his intention known that he favoured a move to join the 13-time Premier League champions, according to the journalist.

Romano adds that Sesko has been granted permission to fly to Manchester tonight to complete his medical and sign documents, with the formalities expected to be completed on Friday.

Adequate reinforcements were essential at Old Trafford following a dismal campaign in which United scored just 44 Premier League goals and finished 15th.

With no European football to contend with next season, the pressure will be firmly on Ruben Amorim to deliver a significantly improved season, ideally finishing among the top six and potentially securing silverware.

Man United have already strengthened their forward line with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Now, with Benjamin Sesko set to join, the Red Devils could soon boast a formidable attacking trio, with Bruno Fernandes operating just behind them.

As the leading man up front, the 6ft 5in Slovenian would thrive on the creative support behind him. Fernandes led the Premier League in chances created last season with 91, 10 of which were converted. Mbeumo ranked fifth with 70 chances fashioned, while Cunha placed 15th with 57, underlining the kind of supply line Sesko could benefit from ahead of the coming Premier League campaign.

Amorim will relish the chance of utilising his new-look attacking trio in their Premier League opener against Arsenal by recording their first win in six games against the North London club to extend their opening-day record to an unprecedented 23 victories.