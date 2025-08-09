Chelsea confident they can secure £40 million deal for Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea have held an interest in Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho since January this year. The Argentine international is now likely to leave the club this summer as he seeks a new challenge elsewhere.

Garnacho has made it clear to the Blues that he wishes to join them, while also turning down an opportunity from Saudi Arabia in the process, and it is starting to look like his switch to Stamford Bridge is imminent.

The player has yet to appear for Manchester United in a pre-season fixture so far in the summer as he has asked to be excluded from the squad to sort out his future, with the Red Devils asking for £50 million to get rid of the South American.

United In Focus has reported that Chelsea are now confident that they will be able to secure a deal under £40 million for Garnacho owing to his clear preference towards joining them, while personal terms are already thought to be agreed as well.

Garnacho a good addition for Chelsea’s squad depth

Chelsea will play in the Champions League this season and will be expected to put their best foot forward in the Premier League as well after winning the Club World Cup in the United States in July, and rebuilding their squad with new names.

That said, it is important for Enzo Maresca to have a decent amount of squad depth as the Chelsea players have barely had any rest in the summer owing to their participation in the Club World Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho’s transfer to Chelsea would add some much-needed depth on the flanks, considering the player can play on either side and Maresca will not be able to count on Mykhaylo Mudryk next season, while Raheem Sterling is also an outcast.

For £40 million, Chelsea would feel like they have secured an incredible deal for the Manchester United star, who has shown that he can be one of the best wingers in the Premier League under the right tactical setup.