Liverpool eyeing Brentford forward Yoane Wissa as Alexander Isak alternative

Liverpool are keen on signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer, and having agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal with Luis Diaz also joining Bayern Munich, the Premier League champions have the funds to sanction the transfer.

Newcastle are playing hardball, however, and they have rebuffed an opening bid from Liverpool for Isak. And while the Reds are expected to return with a better offer for the Swede, it remains to be seen whether they will match his £150 million price tag.

That said, Empire Of The Kop has reported that Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has emerged as an alternative to Isak. The 28-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the Bees and is valued at £50 million by his employers.

Wissa scored 20 goals and provided five assists in all competitions last season, so he is also a player that has excelled in the Premier League, whereas his contractual situation means Brentford are compelled to sell him this month than lose him for free.

Isak transfer still likely for Liverpool

Eddie Howe has confirmed that while Alexander Isak will be welcomed back into the setup, he has yet to train with the main Newcastle United group as he continues to push for a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

The Magpies are also in the market to sign a new striker and have the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins on their wish-list, so they are perhaps looking for a replacement before they can allow Isak to leave the club.

Newcastle also play Liverpool on August 25th, and are perhaps holding off selling Isak to the Reds until then as they hope to avoid seeing the former Real Sociedad striker line-up against them in one of his initial appearances for his new side.

It will be interesting to see how much longer Liverpool are willing to wait for Isak before switching to their alternative choice, however, as Darwin Nunez’s departure, once confirmed, would reduce their depth in the offensive third.