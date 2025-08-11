Liverpool restart talks to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

Liverpool have reportedly reopened negotiations with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds faced off against the Eagles in the Community Shield on Sunday, and the South London club won the game on penalties after the match finished 2-2 in regulation time.

New summer signing Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong were on the scoresheet on their debut, while Florian Wirtz registered the assist for the first goal. Although the Merseyside club ended up on the losing side, it was a very good outing for their debutants.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool want to compete on all fronts next campaign, so they are looking to add depth in the centre-back position. The Reds hold a long-term interest in Guehi and believe he would be a perfect fit for Arne Slot’s system.

After Sunday’s game, Liverpool’s hierarchy held talks with the Eagles over a deal to sign Guehi, and they have slapped a £45m price tag on his head, although his existing deal is set to expire next summer.

After moving to Selhurst Park, Guehi has established himself as the mainstay at the back, helping his side win the FA Cup and Community Shield. Moreover, he has secured his place in the England national team.

Guehi to Liverpool

The 25-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be open to joining Liverpool. However, he won’t push to leave as he has a very good relationship with the South London club.

Guehi’s recent impressive performances haven’t just attracted Liverpool’s attention, as other Premier League clubs and clubs from outside of England are also interested in him.

Following Jarell Quansah’s departure, Liverpool have been left with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk as the only centre-back options. Joe Gomez has continued to struggle with fitness problems.

Therefore, signing a new centre-back is absolutely necessary for Liverpool to defend their Premier League title next season. Guehi is a Premier League-proven player and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.