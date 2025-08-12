Man Utd eye move to sign Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane, as per Football Insider.

Despite signing Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee by spending around £100m in the last two summer windows, the Red Devils struggled with goal-scoring problems last term.

Therefore, Ruben Amorim has decided to spend big once again this summer and has purchased Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig to strengthen the attacking department.

It has been reported that following Sesko’s arrival, Man Utd are open to letting Hojlund leave, with AC Milan keen on signing him on a season-long loan deal.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd are also interested in signing Kane and have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop.

The player is open to returning to the Premier League and has a £56m release clause that can be triggered in January next year. United hold a long-term interest in the Englishman as they attempted to buy him from Tottenham Hotspur a couple of years ago.

Kane to Man Utd

However, Bayern Munich eventually won the race, and the Red Devils decided to sign Hojlund. Now, they are looking to finally secure his service, but it is highly unlikely that they will make a move for him this summer.

Liverpool are also interested in the England captain, while Tottenham hold matching right options. Therefore, purchasing Kane won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club.

After moving to the Allianz Arena, the 32-year-old has been in tremendous form in the last couple of seasons. He even won his first career silverware last campaign.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and although he has entered his 30s, he is expected to be able to play at the highest level for a few more years.

However, having recently spent big money to sign Sesko, Man Utd don’t need another new centre-forward as they also have Zirkzee with Chido Obi coming through.

Therefore, Man Utd would be better off saving the money to reinforce other areas of the squad. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Amorim’s side eventually make a concrete approach to sign Kane next year.