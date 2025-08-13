Man Utd table formal proposal to sign Fermin Lopez

Manchester United have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term, the Red Devils have prioritised revamping the attacking department. Matheus Cunha has been purchased from Wolverhampton Wanderers to reinforce the left CAM for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

On the other hand, Man Utd have signed Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford to strengthen the right No.10 position. Moreover, they have signed Benjamin Sesko by spending a big fee to bolster the centre-forward position.

Apart from them, Man Utd have Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, and Amad Diallo for the CAM position, while Joshua Zirkzee can provide cover in this position if needed.

Still, Fichajes state that Man Utd want to add further depth to the attacking midfield position and have identified Lopez as a serious option. They have even submitted a formal £69m proposal to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.

Barcelona have found themselves in financial difficulties and could be open to accepting the offer, while the player might be tempted to join the Premier League giant.

Lopez to Man Utd

The 22-year-old ranked through the Blaugrana’s youth system and has been playing as a rotational option under Hansi Flick. He is a CAM by trait, but is also comfortable out wide.

However, having already splashed around £200m to sign three new forwards, Man Utd don’t need a new creative midfielder. Instead, they would be better off saving the money to sign a dynamic midfielder.

Amorim reportedly wants that, and United have earmarked Carlos Baleba as a serious option. They have already held talks with the player to learn whether he wants to join, and he is keen on moving to Old Trafford.

Brighton and Hove Albion are a hard nut to negotiate and have no intention of letting the Cameroonian leave this summer. Therefore, it won’t be easy for the Red Devils to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Furthermore, Man Utd want a new goalkeeper following Andre Onana’s inconsistent performances in recent years. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Emiliano Martínez, and Senne Lammens have all been linked with a move.