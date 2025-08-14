Chelsea launch shock £43 million bid for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate

In the aftermath of Levi Colwill’s ACL injury, Enzo Maresca revealed that Chelsea could turn to the market and explore their options in an attempt to sign a central defender in the days that remain until the end of the transfer window.

Defensa Central has reported that the Blues have surprisingly launched a bid worth £43 million to sign Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate with the Frenchman in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool’s negotiations with Konate are not progressing in the right direction and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with signing him as a free agent next year, although Chelsea are looking to acquire him this year itself.

As per the source, Liverpool would prefer selling the 26-year-old to Madrid as opposed to Chelsea, in order to not bolster a local rival, but the Whites have yet to make an offer for him despite the player’s supposed interest in joining them.

Chelsea switch unlikely

Liverpool barely have any depth in the heart of their backline, so the last thing they would like to do now is to further reduce Arne Slot’s options by getting rid of a player as crucial as Ibrahima Konate.

Chelsea, if indeed they are keen on signing a new centre back, would need to turn their attention elsewhere with Marc Guehi also expected to be available on a bargain deal, whereas Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is another player they are thought to have liked.

The FIFA Club World Cup victors get their Premier League campaign underway at the weekend against Crystal Palace, and Enzo Maresca might see how the team performs initially before making a late call on signing a replacement for Levi Colwill.