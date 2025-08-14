Manchester United looking to trump Liverpool to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma as Arne Slot continues his squad rebuild, with Marc Guehi expected to be his next target as the Dutchman seeks better defensive depth for the 2025/26 season.

Football Transfers has reported that Manchester United have entered the race for the Crystal Palace star and are looking to hijack Liverpool’s transfer for the English international with an official approach already made.

Guehi has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool ahead of a potential transfer to Anfield worth £35 million but after parting ways with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof last season, Man United are prepared to rival the Reds for his signing.

Guehi unlikely to join United

Marc Guehi would be a solid signing for Manchester United, especially with his aerial abilities and ball-playing attributes standing out in Ruben Amorim’s back three, although it is a transfer that is difficult to foresee.

The Red Devils have nowhere as exciting a sporting project as that of Liverpool, who are not only the defending Premier League champions but have added significant quality to their squad in the last couple of months.

Having said that, Guehi agreeing personal terms indicates that his heart is set for a transfer to Anfield, where he would also be guaranteed a starting spot sooner rather than later with Virgil van Dijk on the wrong side of his 30s.

Guehi’s £35 million price tag is absolutely worth for his quality as well, especially considering that his valuation was twice as much in January, so he promises to be a terrific signing for Arne Slot and a player who would fit into LFC’s long-term project.

It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United are prepared to explore their alternatives for a new central defender or only viewed Guehi as a target because of the lower cost of his acquisition this month.