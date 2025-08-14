Arsenal could sign Rodrygo Goes with Real Madrid prepared to sell him this month

Arsenal have made six signings so far in the summer and a seventh has not been ruled out yet with Mikel Arteta looking to acquire a left winger, having already been linked with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo Goes.

TBR Football has reported that Real Madrid are prepared to let go of Rodrygo this month, thus bolstering the Gunners’ chances of landing their preferred man and completing an ambitious squad rebuild in the ongoing transfer window.

Los Blancos have slapped the player with an asking price of £86 million and Manchester City have also been strongly considering his purchase after Jack Grealish’s departure for Everton and Savinho being on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Rodrygo featured in Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly against WSG Tirol on Tuesday and also found the back of the net. He is said to be at the Santiago Bernabeu for now, however, so only time will tell if he ends up moving to the Premier League.

Rodrygo’s fate may be decided late in August

For much of the summer, Rodrygo Goes has been thought to be on his way to the Premier League with Arsenal said to be the keenest on his purchase alongside Liverpool, and more recently Manchester City.

The Brazilian international did not play as much in the Club World Cup but his entourage has maintained that he remains happy at Madrid and he would be willing to fight for his place in the team if the club does not explicitly ask him to leave.

Rodrygo featuring in this week’s friendly suggests he is not fully out of Xabi Alonso’s plans and how his role pans out in what remains of August could decide his fate in the Spanish capital.

Madrid have three La Liga games to play in August and the kind of role Rodrygo plays in those games would undoubtedly go a long way in deciding whether his long-term future lies with the 15-time European champions or with another club.

Arsenal will surely be cognisant to his situation, as would Manchester City.