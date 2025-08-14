Manchester United could submit formal bid for Carlos Baleba in the next few days

Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig last week in a lucrative transfer, making him their third offensive signing of the summer after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Ruben Amorim finally has a trustworthy attacking trident and can turn his focus towards rebuilding his midfield which is also short of depth and quality given that Kobbie Mainoo’s fitness record has been unflattering and Christian Eriksen has left.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba has been of interest to Man United in recent weeks and as per GiveMeSport, the Red Devils are set to launch an ambitious bid to sign the 21-year-old.

He is valued at roughly £103 million, so the Red Devils would need to break the bank for his transfer. In spite of their financial situation, however, they could get a deal across the line should they get rid of some of their existing deadweight.

Baleba transfer a difficult proposition for this year

Carlos Baleba’s transfer for Manchester United is an extremely difficult proposition for the ongoing window considering he has a contract at Brighton & Hove Albion until June 2028, and has not hinted at wanting to leave the Seagulls at all.

While his sky-high asking price might already be a deterrent for Man United, interest from Manchester City will pose a significant threat as well considering the Sky Blues are in a much better position to afford a deal for the Cameroonian.

United have also struggled to make any noteworthy sales, so Baleba’s possible transfer could see them face the Premier League’s Profitability & Sustainability ramifications some time down the line.

All things considered, next year might be a better time to consider the midfielder’s transfer though it is perhaps worthy to scour the transfer market for cheaper alternatives this month with Ruben Amorim requiring more options in the engine room.