Eberechi Eze prefers joining Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is expected to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur most keen on signing him.

According to The Guardian, the Englishman is leaning towards joining the Gunners over the Lilywhites, putting Arsenal in pole position to win the race for his signature.

Arsenal have been reluctant to meet Eze’s £68 million release clause this summer, but with the clause now expired, the Gunners will hope to agree a more favourable deal with Palace.

In the last few weeks, Arsenal have been looking to offload Leandro Trossard to make room for Eze’s arrival. There is a sense that Mikel Arteta’s employers will not face trouble meeting the forward’s personal demands.

In addition to Eze, Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has also emerged as a suitable alternative as far as the left wing is concerned but the Crystal Palace ace will be a cheaper acquisition and comes with a track record of performances in the Premier League.

Eze transfer to Arsenal a matter of time

Eberechi Eze’s transfer to Arsenal only looks like a matter of time and once the Londoners are able to get rid of a player or two, they would look to finalise an agreement for the 27-year-old by the end of this month.

Leandro Trossard has already received offers from within the Premier League as well as overseas, so his exit might only be a matter of time, thereby freeing up a like-for-like spot in the Arsenal squad to accommodate Eze.

Crystal Palace have been resigned to losing him this summer but after losing out on their appeal of being re-introduced into the Europa League, they could possibly lower their demands for the forward in order to balance their books more effectively.

The Eagles get their Premier League campaign underway against Chelsea on Saturday, and while Eze is almost certain to play against the Blues, it might very possibly be one of his final appearances for the club.