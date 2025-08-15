Tottenham to open formal talks to sign Arsenal target Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to open formal talks with Crystal Palace over a deal to sign Arsenal target Eberechi Eze, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having displayed impressive performances in recent seasons, the 27-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention in this summer’s transfer window.

It has widely been reported over the last few weeks that Arsenal are keen on signing him to reinforce the attacking department despite already purchasing Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

However, on X, Romano says that Tottenham are planning to steal a march on the Gunners in this race by opening formal talks with Crystal Palace. The forward is even open to joining the Lilywhites should they eventually manage to agree on a deal in principle with the Eagles.

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham are prepared to open formal talks with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze. The plan to return to the table reported two days ago, 100% confirmed.

…and also confirmed that Eze would be keen on THFC move, if the two clubs can agree on fee.”

Eze to Tottenham

The forward reportedly has a £68m release clause in his current contract, and the clause will expire tomorrow. If Spurs decide not to trigger it, they will have to find an agreement with Crystal Palace over the transfer fee through negotiations.

The forward’s existing deal will run until 2027, and the south London club are seemingly ready to cash-in on him to make the most profit out of his departure.

Following James Maddison’s serious knee injury, Tottenham are planning to buy a new creative midfielder. Earlier this window, they attempted to buy Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, but the Reds blocked the deal.

So, they are now looking to sign Eze. He is comfortable playing in the CAM role and on the left flank. He is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

Therefore, Eze would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service ahead of Arsenal.

Meanwhile, following Son Heung-min’s move to LAFC, Tottenham are planning to sign a new wide forward and have been working on a deal to sign Savinho from Manchester City. Frank’s side have already signed Mohammed Kudus this summer, while Joao Palhinha has joined on a loan deal.