Liverpool to table fresh proposal to sign Alexander Isak

Liverpool are reportedly planning to submit a fresh bid to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Reds have reinforced the frontline by signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. However, they have cashed-in on Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez; moreover, following Diogo Jota’s passing, Arne Slot has been left with a thin forward department.

Ben Doak is also closing in on a move to AFC Bournemouth, while Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott have been linked with a move away. So, if they eventually leave, Slot would be left with Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah as the only attacking options.

Rio Ngumoha is also an option, but he is still just 16 and hasn’t made his Premier League debut yet. Therefore, Liverpool are looking to sign a new forward before the end of this transfer window.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Newcastle don’t want to sell Isak, but if the forward continues to refuse to play, the Magpies would be forced to cash-in on him this summer.

Liverpool previously launched a formal £110m bid to sign the Swede, but Newcastle have no intention of parting ways with him for anything less than £120m.

Isak to Liverpool

Now, Slot’s side are preparing to submit a fresh proposal to sign the player, and the new bid might be accepted by Newcastle. Liverpool are ‘confident’ to seal the deal as the player is desperate to move to Anfield.

The 25-year-old joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad back in 2022. He initially took time to settle in the Premier League but has showcased his productivity in the last two seasons.

After making 27 goal contributions across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, the Scandinavian netted 27 goals and registered six assists in 42 appearances in all tournaments last term. Therefore, it is not a surprise to see that Liverpool are ready to go all out to buy him.

He is 6ft 4in tall and is good in the air. Moreover, he is quick, strong, has the poacher’s instinct inside the box, and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Therefore, Isak would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.