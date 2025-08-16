Gittens and Pedro start as Maresca names unchanged team: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea return to action in an official game for the first time since being crowned champions at the FIFA Club World Cup last month, as they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on matchday one of the Premier League tomorrow.

Not much has changed on the transfer front besides Jorrel Hato’s acquisition in the last month or so, but off the back of their triumphant summer in the United States, expectations will be high from the Blues heading into 2025/26.

That being said, here is a look at how they could line up versus the Eagles.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is set to retain his place in between the sticks as Chelsea’s number one.

Defenders – Levi Colwill is out of the foreseeable future due to a ruptured ACL, so Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to start as the central defenders against Palace. Marc Cucurella and Reece James will also be the favourites to get the nods at left and right back, respectively, thus completing an unchanged team from the last friendly against AC Milan.

Gittens and Pedro set to play in offence

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been a winning formula for Chelsea for much of the last 12 months and are expected to be the base of Chelsea’s midfield this season as well. The South Americans could start in a double pivot against Crystal Palace, with Cole Palmer playing as the team’s number 10 in an advanced position.

Jamie Gittens, who joined Chelsea in a £52 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund, could start on the left wing, thus making his Premier League debut, whereas one of the team’s best performers in recent months, Pedro Neto, may feature on the right.

Forward – Joao Pedro, the £60 million number nine who has checked in from Brighton & Hove Albion, scored a brace in the Club World Cup final to make an instant impact for the Blues and has played very well in the friendlies too. He could round off an unchanged starting line-up from Chelsea’s last match against AC Milan.

Here is how the Blues might look on paper.