Chelsea interested in signing Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen this month

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that he wants Chelsea to look for a new centre back in the aftermath of Levi Colwill’s ACL injury, which is set to rule him out of action for the next six to nine months.

The Blues have already signed Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam but considering that they were already looking for depth at the back before Colwill was ruled out, another addition in the defensive department remains vital.

Bola VIP has reported that Chelsea are pondering over Piero Hincapie’s signing from Bayer Leverkusen. They are prepared to fork out £52 million for the Ecuadorian international with the player also keen on the transfer.

Hincapie would be offered a contract worth roughly £7.7 million per year at Stamford Bridge, the source has added, which would make him one of the club’s best-paid players and put him on the same pay stub as his compatriot, Moises Caicedo.

Hincapie a great signing for Chelsea

Piero Hincapie is one of the world’s most modern central defenders and would be well-suited to Enzo Maresca’s progressive tactical system, thanks to his pace, passing ability from the back and intelligent reading of the game.

Xabi Alonso regarded him very highly while he was the Bayer Leverkusen coach with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also showing an interest in the South American star’s signing some time ago.

The 23-year-old is able to play as a left-back too, so he can step in during Marc Cucurella’s potential absence too. His versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea and his age makes him the right fit for their sporting project as well.

Given that they are prepared to offer him a very convincing contract, Chelsea may not face trouble in negotiating personal terms with Piero Hincapie although considering his importance to Bayer Leverkusen, club-t0-club talks may be difficult.