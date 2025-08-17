Tottenham in ‘advanced’ talks to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur are advancing in talks to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Eze has been pivotal to the Eagles’ success since moving to the club from Queen’s Park Rangers in 2020. Having played an instrumental role in the club’s top-flight survival as well as their historic FA Cup and Community Shield triumph, a possible departure from the South London outfit now looks increasingly likely this summer.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but it appears Tottenham are now looking to trump their North London rivals, as Jacobs claims that the Europa League winners are ‘pushing’ to finalise the transfer of the 27-year-old.

The transfer expert adds that Spurs are ‘confident’ of getting the deal done after ‘advancing’ in talks with Palace to sign the midfielder.

As a result of his possible departure from Selhurst Park this summer, the Englishman will not be part of Oliver Glasner’s travelling party to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea in their opening Premier League game, according to the report.

Amid several reports regarding the possible valuation of the transfer, Jacobs clarified that Tottenham do not intend to trigger Eze’s £68m release clause but are instead looking to reach an agreement on a lower fee.

Advanced talks

With James Maddison sidelined for most of the campaign due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in pre-season, and forward Dejan Kulusevski likewise undergoing recovery from a major knee problem, the addition of an attacking midfielder would be key to Tottenham’s domestic and European success this season.

Eze, who registered 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Palace last season, would be a perfect candidate for the role given his outstanding creativity and keen eye for goal.

His relentless work rate off the ball is another trait Thomas Frank would greatly value, and securing him for less than Palace’s £68m valuation would represent a smart deal.

Frank got off to a flying start as Spurs boss, overseeing a 3-0 victory against newly promoted Burnley, with Richarlison netting twice before Brennan Johnson added a third in the second half.

Their next test comes against Manchester City, and Spurs will hope to finalise the deal for Eze swiftly so he can be included in the travelling squad for the clash at the Etihad on Saturday, 23rd August.