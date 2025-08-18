Man Utd and Spurs targeting move for Nathan Collins

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Brentford captain Nathan Collins during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have focused on bolstering their frontline this summer with the purchases of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. It has been a similar case at Spurs with winger Mohammed Kudus being the marquee arrival.

Both clubs also need to solidify their backline, and Daily Mail claim that the Premier League duo have joined Liverpool in the pursuit of Collins, who was recently made the new captain of Brentford.

The Bees have already lost key players such as Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Mark Flekken, while Yoane Wissa is also actively pushing to leave the London outfit before the window closes.

Hence, Daily Mail claim that the club could resist the prospect of selling Collins before the transfer deadline.

Unlikely deal

Amorim has deployed a 3-4-2-1 formation since his appointment as United’s head coach. He may want another solid option in the heart of the backline after the recent exits of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui can all play in central defence, but the club could be eyeing another player for competition.

United have been hampered by defensive injuries over the last few years and may be wary of the same. Something similar can be said about Spurs, who were without Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for several months last season.

Kevin Danso has been good since his winter arrival from Lens, but the club need more quality depth in the central defensive department, given Radu Dragusin has been inconsistent with his performances.

Collins would be a good signing for both clubs, having developed into a quality central defender at Brentford, but the London outfit may resist his departure after parting ways with several key players this summer.

The 24-year-old could also decide to stay for another campaign at least, having just received the captaincy after Norgaard’s exit. It appears unlikely that he will push for an exit, just weeks after taking up the leadership duties.