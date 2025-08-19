Tottenham ‘seriously considering’ signing Takefusa Kubo

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘seriously considering’ signing Real Sociedad ace Takefusa Kubo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Son Heung-min’s departure and James Maddison’s serious knee injury, the Lilywhites have stepped up efforts to reinforce the frontline before the end of this transfer window.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is the primary target to replace Maddison, and they are said to be closing in on a deal to secure his service. On the other hand, Savinho of Manchester City is a key target for Spurs to bolster the flanks, and even launched a formal proposal to buy him.

However, the Citizens don’t want to let him leave, although the player is open to moving to the North London club. Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham have started exploring alternative winger options and are ‘seriously considering’ signing Kubo.

Son is an icon of South Korea, and Tottenham had a great reach to the Asian market because of that. But following his departure, they don’t want to lose it. Therefore, they are now weighing up a swoop to sign the Japanese international.

Kubo still has four years left in his current contract, so Real Sociedad don’t want to lose him for cheap and have slapped a £60m price tag on his head. Tottenham are even ready to buy him by matching the asking price.

Kubo to Tottenham

Everton are planning to sign a new wide forward and have made contact to enquire about the details of signing him. However, they haven’t stepped up efforts to secure his signature.

Kubo has been an undisputed starter on the right flank for Real Sociedad, but is also capable of providing cover on the opposite side if needed.

He endured an average campaign last term, scoring five goals in 36 league appearances. However, he has enjoyed a bright start to this season, scoring the equaliser against Valencia in the opening La Liga game.

Tottenham have signed Mohammed Kudus this summer, and he is comfortable playing on either flank. Therefore, Thomas Frank would be able to deploy both of them in his starting XI should the former Real Madrid star join this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually manage to secure his service to reinforce the frontline.