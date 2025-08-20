Chelsea ‘advancing’ in talks to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea are accelerating efforts to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Following the suspension handed to Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk in December and Jadon Sancho’s return to his parent club after the completion of his six-month loan, Enzo Maresca now has only Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Tyrique George as his natural left wing options.

George, meanwhile, is being heavily linked with a possible departure in search of game time, leaving only Gittens and the left-footed Pedro Neto as the remaining options.

Hence, the club need to make additional reinforcement in the position and have been keen on acquiring Garnacho this summer.

It appears a deal is nearing completion as Romano claims that club-to-club talks between Chelsea and Man Utd are underway and the deal is now ‘advancing’ for the Argentine’s transfer this summer.

The talks between the two clubs are expected to be positive, as the transfer expert notes that the Blues have an excellent relationship with United’s CEO, Omar Berrada.

The Argentina international is keen on joining the West London outfit as his only option this summer after turning down an approach from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in recent days, as per the report.

Garnacho keen on Chelsea move

Although Romano has not revealed the potential figures in the deal, a separate report from talkSPORT indicates that United are sticking to a £50m valuation for Garnacho. Chelsea, however, remain hopeful of securing an agreement at a lower fee given his strained relationship with Ruben Amorim.

The West London club have already added quality signings this summer, bringing in Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Estevao and Jamie Gittens, yet moving players on is still essential to maintain financial balance. As a result, Chelsea may be required to sanction one or two further departures to generate funds for Garnacho.

The 21-year-old’s versatility and playing style appear well-suited to Enzo Maresca’s attacking philosophy, depending on the tactical direction the manager takes. He thrives on being direct, constantly taking on defenders — a trait that could inject much-needed urgency into Chelsea’s attack.

Chelsea still have two games coming up against West Ham United and Fulham before the summer transfer window shuts and will hope to have the Argentine in their ranks to navigate a tough September fixture, which includes a trip to Old Trafford to face United on 20th September.