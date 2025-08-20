Tottenham keen on signing Chelsea target Piero Hincapié

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea target and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié, as per a recent report.

After dismissing Ange Postecoglou, the Lilywhites have decided to appoint Thomas Frank as the new manager, having been impressed by his performances at Brentford.

The early signs suggest that the Danish boss won’t use one rigid system; instead, he is likely to deploy different formations for different opponents. Frank decided to field his team in a back three system against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final.

However, he diverted to the back four formation against Burnley in the opening Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham currently have Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, and Kevin Danso as options for the centre-back position, with the Romanian out with a serious knee injury. Therefore, it is evident that Spurs lack options at the back.

Now, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), Tottenham are interested in signing a new centre-back and are keen on luring Hincapié away from BayArena.

Leverkusen have no intention of parting ways with him, and considering he still has four years left in his current contract, Erik ten Hag’s side aren’t in any rush to cash-in on him this summer. However, they might change their stance should they receive an offer of more than £39m.

Hincapié to Tottenham

Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for the Ecuadorian international as a potential replacement for Levi Colwill following his serious knee injury. Therefore, Tottenham will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Hincapié is a left-footed versatile defender. He is comfortable playing in the LCB position and the LB role. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the LWB position if needed. The South American is a technically gifted player and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is efficient in defensive contributions.

He has enjoyed a successful time at BayArena since his move from Argentinian side Talleres back in 2021. He has won a Bundesliga title, DFB Pokal, and German Super Cup.

Hincapie is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.