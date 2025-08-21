Tottenham stepping up efforts to sign Nathan Collins

According to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur are upping their efforts to sign Brentford captain Nathan Collins amid interest from Liverpool.

The north London heavyweights have had a solid summer transfer window on the back of their Europa League triumph.

The focus could now turn to their central defence. With Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven having been injury prone over the past year, manager Thomas Frank may want a new addition to the ranks before the transfer window closes.

Frank is a keen admirer of Collins after their time together at Brentford, but it is unclear whether the Bees would sanction his transfer after the mass selling spree this summer.

Manchester United are also interested in the talented centre-back, but can’t afford him without player sales, while Liverpool are prioritising a move for Marc Guehi for now.

Spurs seem best placed to secure a deal for Collins if they can convince Brentford into a sale.

Difficult move

Spurs had plenty of defensive concerns during the previous campaign. They were without Romero and Van de Ven for several months due to injuries which contributed to their lowly 17th-place finish in the league.

Their Europa League success has ensured a path into the Champions League. Frank will be aware of the need for more quality and depth in central defence as Tottenham look to challenge on all four fronts this term.

Kevin Danso has fared well since he arrived from Lens, but Radu Dragusin has been quite inconsistent. Collins would be a fine acquisition, having already played under Frank’s tutelage at Brentford for the last 2 years.

The 24-year-old completed 86% of his passes in the English top-flight last season, winning more than 3 aerial duels per game. He also made 6 clearances and 5 recoveries per outing, helping his club keep 8 clean sheets.

Collins could open the door for a reunion with Frank, but may not push for an exit. He was only recently promoted as the new captain and a transfer could depend on whether the Bees are prepared to give the green light.

The Bees have already sold Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Mark Flekken, who were guaranteed starters in the XI while Yoane Wissa is actively pushing to leave. It appear unlikely that Collins will depart before the deadline.