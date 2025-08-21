Liverpool ‘will launch’ record bid to sign Alexander Isak

Liverpool ‘will launch’ a record proposal to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds have purchased Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike, and Giovanni Leoni by splashing around £300m this summer.

However, they have cashed-in on Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez, but have only purchased Ekitike as a forward option. As a result, they have found themselves thin in numbers in this department.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are keen on signing Isak and ‘will launch’ a formal £138m [€160m] proposal to seal the deal. Previously, Nunes was the record signing of Liverpool, but they have broken the record by signing Wirtz for a fee of around £116m this summer.

However, Arne Slot’s side are ready to break the number once again before the deadline.

Isak is desperate to leave St James’ Park to take the next step in his career and has been on strike. He has even made it clear that he has no intention of playing for the Magpies anymore, even if they decide to keep hold of him beyond this window.

The Reds’ potential proposal won’t be enough to convince Newcastle to sell the Swedish international, as they want more with the player still having three years left in his current contract.

Isak to Liverpool

Newcastle initially tried to purchase Ekitike to strengthen the attacking department, but Liverpool have snatched the deal. They even attempted to sign Benjamin Sesko, but the player decided to join Manchester United.

The Tyneside club are even willing to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford, and the player has gone on strike to force a move to St James’ Park. But Brentford have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

Therefore, Newcastle are running out of options to strengthen the No.9 position, and without a striker, they struggled to score a goal in the opening Premier League game against Aston Villa despite creating a lot of chances. This shows the importance Isak holds in Newcastle’s first eleven.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool can eventually manage to lure Isak to Anfield before the September 1st transfer deadline.