Arsenal eyeing deal for Lyon winger Malick Fofana



According to French outlet L’Equipe, Arsenal could accelerate their pursuit of Lyon winger Malick Fofana during the last days of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have already completed six signings this summer, and they are on the verge of landing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. Eze is set to become the club’s third forward acquisition after Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke.

L’Equipe seem to suggest that Arsenal could bolster their attack further. The Gunners alongside Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on Fofana’s situation at Lyon and could make a move for the Belgian winger in the next few days.

Fofana starred in Lyon’s opening day Ligue 1 win, but the club are prepared to sanction his sale to balance their books. They need another £35 million to recover losses and are willing to allow Fofana’s exit for a similar amount.

Surprise deal

Arsenal’s move for Eze came out of the blue last night. The Gunners were anticipated to recoup funds from player sales before considering another attacking recruit, but the scenario changed following Kai Havertz’s unfortunate knee injury.

This forced the Gunners to act quickly and they managed to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Eze. The Englishman has already agreed on personal terms over a £68 million transfer, and he is expected to undergo his medical tomorrow.

The Gunners are now being linked with Fofana, who has already turned down a move to Everton this summer. The Toffees agreed on a package with Lyon for the left winger, but the Belgian ace is holding out for a Champions League outfit.

Arsenal are mentioned as among his suitors, but a move would be a surprise, given the vast options on the left wing after the summer spending spree. Eze is now set to compete with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Noni Madueke for the role.

Fofana had a promising 2024/25 season at Les Gones with 11 goals and 6 assists. He has also excelled with his pace on the counter-attack alongside his dribbling skills. The 20-year-old covers plenty of ground and does not shy away from duels.

He could be seen as a future prospect. If Arsenal are indeed interest in signing him, they could prioritise outgoings before making a late swoop. The likes of Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko could bring in reasonable funds.

Arsenal will have to be proactive as Bayern are actively searching for a new winger. They recently got snubbed by Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, and could decide to step up their pursuit of Fofana before the summer transfer deadline.