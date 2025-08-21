Arsenal agree deal to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze



According to reputed journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle for the signing of Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze this summer.

The Gunners have already bolstered their attacking department with the purchases of Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, and the club are now on the verge of landing Eze from the Eagles.

The England international was closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier yesterday, but Arsenal have hijacked the deal and will be paying close to the expired £68 million release clause.

Personal terms have also been agreed with the versatile attacker. He is expected to play for Palace against Fredrikstad in the Conference League play-off on Thursday before undergoing his Arsenal medical.

Eze is poised to become Arsenal’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

X-factor

Eze had a fabulous 2024/25 campaign with the Eagles. With the departure of Michael Olise, the 27-year-old stepped up as the main talisman, contributing towards 25 goals across all competitions.

His most notable impact undoubtedly came in the FA Cup final where he scored the winner against Manchester City. He is now preparing for a new challenge, and the decision to snub Spurs for Arsenal does not surprise us.

Tottenham may have qualified for the Champions League with Europa League glory, but they finished 17th in the top-flight last season. On the other hand, Arsenal have come second in the last three league campaigns.

They will be aiming to go one higher this time around and Eze could be an X-factor in the final third. The Englishman is an attacking midfielder, but he has a left-sided bias and often prefers to cut inside to create chances.

He has had ample number of games from the left wing position and could make it his own at Arsenal ahead of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and new signing Noni Madueke. Madueke is primarily a right winger.

Eze possesses plenty of pace and superb dribbling skills. He also has a good physique and should prove a handful for opposition defences from the left flank, where Arsenal have had limited attacking threat compared to the right.

His arrival could also improve Bukayo Saka’s output. Teams have doubled or tripled up on Saka to try and nullify his threat. With Eze on the other end, the opposition may have to be vigilant on both ends, thus leaving space for Saka to exploit.

Eze should provide an extra boost for Arsenal in their long title pursuit. He will be determined to make a mark. The playmaker was released by Arsenal at just 13 and will be keen to prove his credentials on his homecoming.