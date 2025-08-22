Liverpool set for meeting with the agent of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool are interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United but the Swedish international’s transfer is becoming increasingly difficult with the Magpies struggling to find a suitable replacement.

In spite of the forward and his club releasing public statements, it is difficult to foresee a switch to Anfield falling in place and with that in mind, the Reds could shift their focus towards signing Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola (h/t GOAL), Liverpool are set for a meeting with Rodrygo’s agent after he has flown into England. Manchester City are also expected to hold talks with the representative in concern.

Pep Guardiola admires Rodrygo but would only sign him in the event of Savinho’s departure, and considering Tottenham Hotspur have not advanced interest in him, a swoop for the Real Madrid man might not materialise this summer either.

Liverpool could have a clear path to sign Rodrygo

Having sold Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz to Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich, respectively, coupled with Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, Arne Slot revealed last week that he believes Liverpool require another offensive acquisition.

Rodrygo Goes would be the ideal signing for them considering he is a specialist left winger, and unlike signing Alexander Isak and accommodating Hugo Ekitike on the flank, they would be bolstered by a cheaper and more lethal out-wide forward.

The Brazilian has not started in any of Real Madrid’s last six matches and was an unused substitute in their La Liga opener against Osasuna, although Xabi Alonso continued to maintain that he does count on him in the grand scheme of things.

With the prospect of playing regular minutes at Anfield, it will be interesting to see if Rodrygo is willing to battle it out for a place in the team at the Santiago Bernabeu or off the back of no minutes against Osasuna, he believes the die is cast and leaves the club.

Los Blancos are not expected to stand in his way should he want to leave, but the forward remains very highly-rated by the board members and therefore, he would not be explicitly asked to leave either.