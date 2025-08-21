Man Utd ‘accelerating’ efforts to sign Lucien Agoume

Manchester United are reportedly ‘accelerating’ their efforts to sign Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Ruben Amorim decided to start the season with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes as the midfield pairing against Arsenal last weekend. Both players showcased their passing range, but the Red Devils looked wide open in midfield at times.

Manuel Ugarte was introduced in the second half, replacing Casemiro, and he displayed a below-average performance, while Kobbie Mainoo remained an unused substitute.

The Brazilian has turned 33 and has lost his athleticism, although he is looking better physically compared to the last two seasons. Therefore, Man Utd must sign an athletic midfielder to achieve their objectives at the end of this campaign.

Initially, Man Utd attempted to purchase Carlos Baleba, but Brighton have no intention of letting him leave and want a similar fee that they received for Moisés Caicedo, which is around £115m.

United don’t want to spend that much for Baleba, having already splashed around £200m in this transfer window. So, they have started exploring cheaper alternative options.

Agoume to Man Utd

Fichajes state that Man Utd are keen on signing Agoume and are ‘accelerating’ their efforts to seal the deal. Three other Premier League clubs are also plotting a swoop, but Amorim’s side are ‘ahead of the curve’ in this race.

The Frenchman has a £35m release clause in his current contract, but a deal can be done for around £21m plus a sell-on clause. Sevilla have already started working to sign a new midfielder to replace the former Inter Milan star.

Agoume is 6ft 2in tall and is comfortable with possession. He is strong, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 23-year-old is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to bolster the squad.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to secure the Sevilla star’s service before the end of this transfer window.