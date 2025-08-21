Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Adam Wharton after Baleba setback

Manchester United reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton after failing to buy primary target Carlos Baleba, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 21-year-old moved to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers in the winter window last year and showcased his qualities in the Premier League straightaway.

The Englishman struggled with fitness problems last term, so he couldn’t manage to serve his club properly. Still, the midfielder guided the Eagles to win the FA Cup last term and has helped Oliver Glasner’s side lift the Community Shield this season.

After impressing for Crystal Palace, he has placed himself on the radar of the England national team. He was even a part of the Three Lions squad that reached the final of the European Championship last summer.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Wharton to reinforce the midfield department after failing to purchase primary target Baleba.

Crystal Palace don’t want to let him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2029. They have decided to cash-in on Eze and are also expected to let Marc Guehi leave before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Therefore, Glasner wouldn’t want to let Wharton leave as well, but the Spanish outlet claim that the Eagles might change their stance should they receive an offer of more than £40m. The reported fee is significantly lower than what other English outlets have stated.

Wharton to Man Utd

Although United have started the season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, they displayed signs of improvement and are expected to perform better than last term.

They have signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko to reinforce the frontline, but signing a new midfielder is necessary.

Wharton is a technically gifted player and is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.