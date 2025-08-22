Liverpool remain in negotiations to sign Marc Guehi

Liverpool reportedly remain in negotiations to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After letting Jarell Quansah leave the club, the Reds have decided to sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma to reinforce the centre-back position. As a result of the Italian’s arrival, the Merseysiders currently have him, Ibrahima Konate, and Virgil Van Dijk as the options for this position.

Joe Gomez is also capable of providing cover in the centre-back and fullback positions. However, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent times.

Although Leoni has joined, he is still just 18 and doesn’t have much experience at the elite level of football. Therefore, it would be a huge ask for him to provide cover amid Konate or Van Dijk’s absence in big games.

Therefore, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back before the September 1st deadline, and Guehi is on their radar.

The £39m-rated defender has entered the final few months of his current contract, and Crystal Palace want to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term. However, the player doesn’t want to extend his deal and is keen on leaving to take the next step in his career.

Guehi to Liverpool

The Englishman is open to joining the Reds, and Arne Slot’s side remain in negotiations with the South London club to seal the deal. Considering Guehi doesn’t sign an extension, the Eagles could be open to cashing-in on him to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Guehi has been an integral part of Oliver Glasner’s side’s recent success, helping his side win the FA Cup and the Community Shield. They even won the Community Shield by defeating Liverpool.

Guehi has also established himself as a key player for the England national team and guided them to reach the final of the European Championship before losing to Spain last summer.

The 25-year-old is set to enter the prime stage of his career and is currently at the right stage to take the next step. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service.