Danso starts as Frank makes 3 changes: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur play their first away match of the Premier League campaign and a difficult one at that, as they visit the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on matchday two’s 12:30pm kick-off this afternoon.

Following a convincing win over Burnley in their opening outing, the Lilywhites will look to add three more points to the board against a team that they have managed to trump several times in the last few instances.

With that said, here is a look at their potential starting line-up.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Defenders – A three-man backline could be Thomas Frank’s go-to choice against Manchester City after the formula nearly paid off against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Therefore, £21 million January signing Kevin Danso might be drafted back into the team, along with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who are likely to keep their spots.

Bentancur and Palhinha back as well

Midfielders – With defensive stability expected to be the key foundation against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur could welcome back Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha in midfield at the expense of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall. Pape Mata Sarr may keep his place, on the other hand.

Djed Spence and Pedro Porro could play in advanced roles as the left and right wing backs, respectively.

Forwards – The two forwards up top are likely to be Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus, who scored and assisted a couple of times each, respectively, in last weekend’s clash versus Burnley.

Here is a look at how Spurs might look on paper.