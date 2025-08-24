Chelsea ‘tempted’ to make a bid for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers ahead of Deadline Day

Chelsea are looking to make another signing or two before the transfer window slams shut and RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons is a among those who could imminently join the club in the next week or so.

Even though he featured in Leipzig’s opening Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich on Friday evening, personal terms with the Blues are already in place and only an agreement on the transfer fee is pending between the two clubs.

While a swoop for Simons might materialise soon, GiveMeSport has reported that Chelsea are ‘tempted’ to make a bid for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, who would be available for upwards of £80 million.

Aston Villa have come under pressure due to the Premier League’s PSR guidelines but have failed to make a single noteworthy sale in spite of the likes of Ollie Watkins and Rogers being linked with departing the club this summer.

Rogers a fantastic signing for Chelsea

Morgan Rogers would be a terrific signing for Chelsea regardless of whether or not Xavi Simons joins. The English international can play higher up the pitch and on both flanks, so his versatility will be key for Enzo Maresca.

The Chelsea boss confirmed in his post-match press conference after the win over West Ham on Friday that Cole Palmer has not been playing at 100% since a few weeks, so Rogers would add some much-needed depth in his compatriot’s role as well.

A £80 million swoop for Rogers could materialise in the near future although Chelsea could leverage Aston Villa’s interest in Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson to lower the cash they have to pay, whilst also getting rid of their deadweight.

The final week of the summer transfer window is upon us and a number of deals could go through, including Simons to Chelsea, possibly Rogers too, while their links with Alejandro Garnacho will also be worth keeping tabs on.