“Because of him”: Enzo Maresca criticises Chelsea star after West Ham rout

Chelsea won 5-1 against West Ham at London Stadium on Friday’s matchday two clash in the Premier League, courtesy of goals from Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Trevoh Chalobah, who bagged one each.

The team should great mentality to come back from a goal down after the Hammers went up early through Lucas Paqueta’s solid strike from range with Estevao Willian’s performance standing out.

He was the guilty party for West Ham’s goal, however, and was called out by Enzo Maresca in the post-match press conference (via Football London) as the Chelsea boss said,

“We conceded the goal because of him, he lost the ball in the build-up, so he needs to make mistakes to learn. But overall, the performance was very good.”

A glorious display by Estevao to seal the points

Estevao Willian was a late inclusion in the starting eleven after Cole Palmer pulled out following an injury he suffered during the pre-match warm-up, and it’s fair to say that after an initial blip, the 18-year-old put his best foot forward.

The Brazilian teenager secured an 8 out of 10 rating on Fotmob, and was adjudged the man of the match by the Premier League for his performance as he became the youngest Chelsea player to provide a Premier League assist.

He dribbled past several West Ham players in the first half to set up Enzo Fernandez to tap home from close range in what was the highlight of his match and earned him widespread praise from the Chelsea faithful on social media too.

In the overall scheme of things, Estevao played 77 minutes, completed 82% of his passes, created one chance, provided an assist and also did the due diligence defensively by winning two tackles and making as many recoveries.

He put in a convincing performance and it is fair to say that the first impression of him was that he would be a handy replacement for Cole Palmer, who has been overworked at Chelsea in recent months.