Arsenal submit formal offer to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo

Arsenal have submitted a formal opening offer to sign Brazilian winger Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer, according to Fichajes.

Rodrygo has found himself sidelined by Xabi Alonso amid swirling transfer rumours, with the forward left on the bench for the La Liga opener against Osasuna.

Alonso brushed it off as a tactical call, but if the same decision is made twice in succession, it inevitably raises eyebrows.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been one of the clubs courting the Brazilian forward this summer. They looked to have cooled their interest following the arrivals of Noni Madueke from Chelsea and now Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

It appears the Gunners have now reignited their interest in the 24-year-old, as Fichajes, citing Defensa Central, claims that the North London club have submitted a formal opening offer to sign Rodrygo this summer.

The Spanish outlet reports that Arsenal have shown a strong desire to acquire the winger by submitting an offer close to £67m, although it falls below Madrid’s £78m valuation.

While Manchester City were also in the race for the Brazil international, the report adds that talks have cooled, which has now put Arsenal in the driving seat to secure his signature should they agree a fee with Madrid.

Formal offer

Arsenal were dealt a massive blow in midweek when reports revealed Kai Havertz suffered a knee injury that could keep him sidelined for a lengthy period pending results from assessments.

They were struck further when talisman Bukayo Saka was withdrawn against Leeds United after suffering another hamstring injury. Skipper Martin Odegaard was also forced off with a shoulder problem.

Reacting to the injuries, Mikel Arteta said, ‘Bukayo had to come off when he was sprinting with a defender. He felt a hamstring, a different one [than last season].

We had already lost Kai [Havertz], who is a massive player. And now Bukayo and Martin – that’s why the squad has to be big.’

Although Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Madueke give Arteta depth, neither forward carries the threat and top-flight experience Rodrygo has.

The Brazilian has showcased his abilities on the grandest of European stages, and his versatility could offer Arteta more dynamism in his game plan.

With the report stating Madrid are holding onto a higher £78m valuation to sanction his departure, it’ll be interesting to see if Arsenal will increase their bid to sign Rodrygo.

Should Arsenal manage to buy Rodrygo, it’s likely one of their current forwards will need to leave to make room. Martinelli might be the most likely amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia.