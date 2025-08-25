Liverpool prepared to offer tempting swap deal in late attempt to sign Alexander Isak

Liverpool remain interested in Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak, who has been training separately from the rest of his teammates in a bid to leave the club with both parties also releasing statements to share their perspective of the situation.

The Reds have had an initial bid worth £120 million turned down by the Magpies, and while no negotiations are forecast until the two teams are done playing against each other on Monday evening, matters might heat up thereafter.

With the transfer window in its final week, Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool are ready to offer Federico Chiesa in a swap deal for Alexander Isak as the Premier League champions look to sweeten the deal and finally try landing their chief target.

Newcastle are already making an effort into trying to replace Isak by showing interest in Yoane Wissa, and though he had stopped training with Brentford in order to move Tyneside this month, he has returned to action but remains on the market nonetheless.

Isak swoop emerging likely

Alexander Isak could very possible be a Liverpool player in the upcoming days. His statement suggests that his relationship with Newcastle United has reached a point of no return, thus bolstering the Reds’ chances of acquiring him.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Magpies are interested in signing Federico Chiesa as part of the deal, but in either case, Isak’s employers are expected to stay firm on their demands in spite of the player’s clear stance.

Having said that, Arne Slot has already expressed his desire to add another attacker to his squad, so it is doubtful if the Dutchman would be prepared to let Chiesa go as part of the swap deal with Isak.

The last thing both clubs will look to address until Monday’s fixture is the Isak situation, but once the fixture comes to an end, newer updates could emerge quickly.