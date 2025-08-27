Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Tottenham to sign Collins

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal over a deal to sign Brentford star Nathan Collins, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds have started the new Premier League season with two consecutive victories over AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United. However, defence is an area they have been struggling with in recent months.

After failing to keep a clean sheet in any of the pre-season games, they leaked two goals against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield before losing the game on penalties.

They have even conceded two goals each in the first two league encounters. The Merseyside club currently have Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk as the first-choice centre-back pairing.

Joe Gomez is another option, but he has struggled with fitness problems in recent times. Liverpool have reinforced the defensive department by signing Giovanni Leoni from Parma, but he is still very young and needs time to develop.

Therefore, Arne Slot’s side are contemplating purchasing an experienced defender and have been linked with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Battle

However, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool are also interested in Collins and could make a concrete approach to secure his services late in this transfer window.

The Reds aren’t the only club in this race, as Arsenal and Tottenham have also been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays.

Bailey said:

“There is major interest in Collins, he has improved every season he has been in the Premier League, and I am told that the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are all major admirers. Collins has just been handed the captain’s armband at Brentford, but I am told his situation is one to keep an eye on in the final week.”

Arsenal have been one of the best defensive teams in the Premier League in recent years and have also started the season without conceding any goals in the first two games.

On the other hand, Tottenham struggled with defensive frailties last term but have won both games at the start of this Premier League season without leaking any goals.

Still, it appears the North London clubs are planning to sign a new defender this summer, while the Gunners have already bolstered the backline in this window by signing Cristhian Mosquera.

Collins, standing at 6ft 4in tall, has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years and is still just 24. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Tottenham, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service before next week’s transfer deadline.