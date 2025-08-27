Arsenal pushing to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie



According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are ‘pushing’ to land Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The Gunners have had a promising summer with seven acquisitions. Eberechi Eze recently made the switch from Crystal Palace, and Arsenal are eyeing one more purchase before the transfer deadline approaches.

Hincapie has already given the green light for a move to the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal are still negotiating with Leverkusen.

The German outfit are holding out for Hincapie’s £52 million release clause, but the Gunners are aiming to lower the package. The Ecuador international is waiting for a transfer agreement between the clubs.

Upgrade

Jakub Kiwior has been eyeing a move away from the Gunners to play regular first-team football. Porto are his preferred destination and talks are ongoing over a loan deal with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2026.

Arsenal have earmarked Hincapie as Kiwior’s successor. The 23-year-old would be a good upgrade on the Pole, given he is better in contesting duels. He won more than twice the number of duels as Kiwior (5.2 to 2.4) last campaign.

Hincapie is primarily a central defender, but can also comfortably operate as a left-back. His arrival at Arsenal could also trigger a switch to a three-man backline. Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be contemplating a change in formation.

The Spanish tactician has stuck with a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 set-up for the majority of his Arsenal tenure, but Hincapie could bring about a change. It remains to be seen whether they can persuade Leverkusen to provide a discount on the fee.

The versatile defender has asked to leave the Bundesliga giants for a package closer to £39 million,which is want Arsenal could be willing to pay. A deal could go down to the wire as Leverkusen may also want a replacement for him in the squad.

Arsenal are expected to put Kiwior’s exit to Porto on loan until they secure the services of Hincapie. Having already spent more than £250 million on new signings this summer, the Gunners are likely to propose a loan with a buy obligation.