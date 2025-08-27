Chelsea close to agreement for Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea and Manchester United are edging closer to an agreement for the transfer of Argentina international Alejandro Garnacho, as per a report from Fabrizio Romano.

United boss Ruben Amorim froze out Garnacho at the end of the 2024-25 season after a falling out between the pair. The 21-year-old was excluded from their pre-season squad after having been advised by the coach to find a new club.

Chelsea are long-time suitors of Garnacho’s, having had an unsuccessful approach to try to sign the youngster in January. They have been strongly linked with a move for the Argentine forward this summer, as well.

Romano’s report has revealed that the Blues are ‘close’ to finding an agreement with their fellow Premier League side for the transfer of Garnacho. A fee of around £35-40 million has been spoken about between the teams as Garnacho’s future is set to be resolved.

Alejandro Garnacho closed the doors on a transfer to any other sides this summer after learning of the interest from Chelsea. The youngster preferred to remain in England, and the offer of UEFA Champions League football also played a role in convincing him.

Chelsea are awaiting the green light from the Red Devils to proceed with the deal for the Argentina international before the end of the transfer window. Garnacho is their main target to provide cover on the left flank.

Chelsea set to offload Tyrique George

Chelsea have been able to progress in their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho because they are close to selling academy graduate Tyrique George. The England U-19 international appears primed for a move to Italy, where he will join AS Roma for a reported £25 million fee.

George enjoyed a breakout season under Enzo Maresca’s tutelage in 2024-25, earning his stripes as a full-fledged first-year star. The 19-year-old featured in the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Europa Conference League as the Blues won both titles.

Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens this summer and have pursued a move for Garnacho relentlessly. As a result, George has decided to pitch his tent elsewhere, and Roma appears to be his likeliest destination at this time.