Arsenal in direct talks with Bayer for Piero Hincapie



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are now in direct negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen to sign defender Piero Hincapie before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners have bolstered their squad with seven signings this summer. They recently confirmed the acquisition of Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze and could pursue one more recruit before the deadline.

Romano claims that there are ‘direct talks’ between Arsenal and Leverkusen for Hincapie. Personal terms have already been agreed with the versatile defender and the Gunners now need to convince the German outfit.

Arsenal plan to propose a loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer. If an agreement materialises, the north London giants are prepared to permit Jakub Kiwior’s move to Porto, likely on loan with a mandatory buy clause.

Late transfer deal

Hincapie has developed into one of the best defenders in the German top-flight. He has primarily played as a centre-back in a back four or back three, but can also comfortably operate from the left side of the defence.

Hence, he is a like-for-like replacement for Kiwior in the Gunners squad, but would provide an upgrade in the defensive aspect. The Ecuadorian likes to engage in ground and aerial duels which has not been Kiwior’s strength.

Hincapie is also a couple of years younger than the Pole and would provide a good resale value in the long run. Arsenal have received the green light from the player and now need to find a suitable agreement with Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old has a buy-out clause of around £52 million in his contract, but the defender has asked to leave for £39 million, as per journalist Ben Jacobs. Arsenal probably value him at the same figure and have to convince Leverkusen into a deal.

Hincapie only penned a new long-term contract with Leverkusen in December last year and the German giants are thereby in a very strong position to negotiate as Arsenal don’t plan to trigger his release clause before the transfer deadline.

Arsenal have already made a huge outlay of more than £260 million on new signings and a move could largely depend on whether Leverkusen are ready to accept a loan deal with a buy obligation for a figure less than his clause.