Tottenham & Chelsea showing ‘strong interest’ in Rogers

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites have been exploring the possibility of signing a new creative midfielder since the start of this summer window. Moreover, following James Maddison’s ACL injury, the need to bolster the No.10 position has increased.

They attempted to buy several targets but haven’t managed to sign anyone yet, with the window set to slam shut next week.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are interested in signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, but also have Rogers on their radar as a potential alternative option if the Dutchman’s deal eventually falls through. The Lilywhites feel Rogers is the perfect option to strengthen the attacking midfield position.

Aston Villa have found themselves with PSR troubles, so they can’t spend money without balancing the books by selling players. Therefore, they could cash-in on Rogers and have slapped a £80m price tag on his head.

Spurs might find it difficult to seal the deal by matching the asking price. The Villans’ valuation isn’t the only obstacle for Tottenham to sign Rogers, as Chelsea are also keen on purchasing the 23-year-old.

Like Rogers, Tottenham are also set to face tough competition from the West London club in getting any potential deal done for Simons.

Arsenal were also interested in Rogers, but having already purchased Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, they are unlikely to make a move for him. However, they could attempt to buy him next summer if he stays at Villa Park.

Chelsea want a new creative midfielder to support Cole Palmer. The Englishman has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Blues since joining from Manchester City, but has recently picked up an injury.

Rogers is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing on either flank as well as the No.10 role. Therefore, Spurs could attempt to sign both Simons and Rogers, with the Englishman the option for the flank as Son Heung-min’s replacement.

Rogers is a Premier League-proven player and is yet to reach his prime. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club purchase him.